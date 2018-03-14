Fox 8 Recipe Box: Corelife Eatery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There's a new option in Northeast Ohio for people who want to eat healthy in a hurry.

Corelife Eatery is now open on Mentor Ave. in Mentor.

The fast casual restaurant features green bowls, grain bowls, broth bowls, and made-from-scratch beverages. You can order from the menu or make your own creation.

Mac Lewis and Rachel Birmingham joined Kristi Capel on Fox 8 News in the Morning to talk about the concept and demonstrate one of their bowls.

*Click here for more information.