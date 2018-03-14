× Cleveland Kennel celebrates St. ‘Pawtrick’s’ Day with reduced fees for dogs

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland Division of Animal Control is dropping adoption fees to help find homes for nearly 100 dogs.

For St. “Pawtrick’s” Day, the fees are $21 from March 16 to March 18. That’s compared to the usual $61.

All adoptable dogs are vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and comes with a license.

“Even with our dedicated staff and volunteers, with about 100 adoptable dogs in our care, it becomes increasingly difficult to give them each the amount of enrichment and attention they all deserve – so we are hoping for a lot of adoptions this weekend. Each one of these dogs has an individual, loving personality just waiting to shine as a part of a family,” said Michelle Harvanek, shelter operations manager.

The city kennel, located on West 7th Street, is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. Appointments are recommended, and can be made at citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-664-3476.

You can see the available dogs here