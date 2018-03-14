Greater Cleveland Hero Awards honor man who helped police during car dealership shooting

CLEVELAND– A man who helped police during a shooting at a Willoughby Hills car dealership is among the honorees at the 2018 Greater Cleveland Hero Awards.

The event begins at noon on Wednesday.

Officers were called to Classic BMV on Sept. 28 for an agitated customer. They found out there was a warrant for the man’s arrest and tried to take him away from the dealership. That’s when he broke free and began shooting at the two officers, hitting both.

As an injured officer struggled with the suspect, Dana Walling ran to help. He put the suspect in hand cuffs and waited until more police and paramedics arrived.

Other honorees include Willowick Patrolman Christopher Olup and St. Robery Prochazka, who pulled a man from a burning building, and Jared Lee, a training specialist at MetroHealth, who stopped on Interstate 77 to help two car crash victims. Lee even made a tourniquet out of the draw string from his scrubs.