× Cleveland fire: 11-year-old student injured by sparking phone

CLEVELAND– A student at a Cleveland school was injured when her phone started sparking Wednesday morning, a Cleveland fire official said.

The 11-year-old student at William C, Bryant Elementary School was unpacking her bag and grabbed her phone. Spokesman for the Cleveland Division of Fire Mike Norman said the device was smoking and sparking.

The girl dropped her phone and a spark hit her leg. Norman said she had blisters on her leg and was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District spokeswoman Roseann Canfora said the cell phone did not catch fire or explode.

The fire alarm was pulled and students were evacuated. They were allowed to return to class.

Norman said the HTC phone does not have cell service and the girl uses it for Wi-Fi.