“You killed my….baby:” anguished father of 4-year-old Euclid girl breaks down in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The father of a 4-year-old girl who was allegedly abused to death by her mother and mother's boyfriend couldn't help himself in court Tuesday, as the two people charged in the death of his daughter appeared in court.

"You killed my **** daughter," was the cry from Aniya Day Garrett's anguished father. "You hurt my baby."

Euclid police and paramedics were called to an apartment complex on Lakeshore Blvd. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call that a child was unresponsive. Aniya was later pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital. The hospital reported her death as a suspected homicide and the medical examiner's office confirmed the manner of death as a homicide.

Mickhal Garrett says he was petitioning for custody of his little girl and tried to warn authorities that she was being abused

"I did everything in my power to let them know you know that I was a stand up dad and that my daughter was being harmed and abused at home and this was an emergency." Garrett also says he was petitioning for emergency custody at the time of his daughter's death.

Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services say that they did conduct three investigations into Aniya's case and that there is an open case right now.

Aniya's daycare teacher said that she filed reports of suspected abuse of Aniya on a number of occasions, and that the child told her that "mommy hit me."

Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis were charged with aggravated murder in the death of Aniya Day. The suspects are being held on a $1-million bond each.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover funeral expenses.

You can read more, here.