Walton Hills installing speed cameras

WALTON HILLS, Ohio – The Village of Walton Hills is planning to install permanent speed cameras on five roads by the beginning of April.

The cameras will be placed on Alexander, Sagamore, Egbert, Dunham and Walton Roads, according to Mayor Kevin Hurst.

Hurst said the village will issue civil citations and a $100 fine to drivers going at least 15 miles- per- hour over the speed limit, and citations and $200 fine to drivers going at least 20 miles per hour over the speed limit.

“We feel this is the best avenue for the Village of Walton Hills, and we also feel this will add safety for our police officers,” Hurst said, noting council and the village have been considering the cameras since August.

The move comes after the Ohio Supreme Court in July ruled portions of a state law restricting red light cameras, including the requirement they be overseen by a police officer, unconstitutional as an infringement of home rule.

Hurst said Walton Hills began exploring speed cameras after a police levy failed in May, leading to the layoff of two officers.

Hurst said also said the village has seen a spike in traffic and speeding violations after the Rocksino opened in neighboring Northfield in late 2013.

He said a 2015 traffic study found 18,000 vehicles per day traveled through the intersection of Alexander Rd. and State Route 8, up from less than 4,000 vehicles per day during a previous traffic study in 2008.

A traffic study being done this month on roads where the cameras will be placed found 93 drivers who would be ticketed under the program over a three day period on Egbert Road, according to Hurst.

He said more cameras could be added and the ticketing speed reduced to 12 miles per hour after an initial trial period.