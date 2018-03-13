Tomorrow is National Pi Day! And there are freebies, discounts to celebrate

Wednesday is National Pi Day!

That’s not pie as in dessert. But as in the math symbol — the Greek letter Pi.

Keeping it simple, it’s 3.14 — like March 14.

But PiDay.org says people have calculated pi to more than 1 trillion digits beyond the decimal point. Some people challenge themselves to memorize as many of those numbers past the decimal point as they can.

Others — they look for deals! Here are just a few…

**Specials are available only at participating locations. We suggest you contact your local location for more information**

— Baker’s Square: Get $2 off any whole pie when you purchase pies on March 13 and March 14. Fruit pies will have the pi symbol on the crust. You can also get a free slice of pie with the purchase of a menu item.

— Blaze Pizza: Get any build-your-own-pie pizza for $3.14 on March 14.

— Boston Market: Use a printable coupon to get a ‘buy one pot pie and a drink, get one pot pie free’ on March 14.

— Cici’s Pizza: Buy one regular price buffet, get a second for $3.14 on March 14.

— Pizza Hut: Get a large 2-topping pizza for $7.99 or two medium two-topping pizzas for $5.99 for online orders only.

— Whole Foods: Get large bakery pies for a $3.14 discount on March 14.

