Students across Northeast Ohio planning to walk out of school Wednesday

CLEVELAND - Students silent no more. Wednesday they plan to speak as one voice demanding action at schools across the country including Northeast Ohio.

"I want politicians and Congress to realize this has gone on for far too long," said student Hannah Franczyk.

More than 300 students at Villa Angela-St. Joseph (VASJ) say they plan on participating in the National School Walkout. It's just a fraction of high school students in the area planing to make their voices heard.

"I think it's times like these people really need to come together," said senior Raymond Velez.

The walkout is happening under the watchful eye and support of staff at VASJ. Who say they're proud of their students for speaking up.

"To have a student that comes in the building to learn and to grow and to form their spirit they should have to worry about these outside influences," said VASJ President Bill Cervenik.

According to a letter sent to parents in Lakewood, students will be directed to walk out of the building for a student-led assembly in the stadium, which will include a moment of silence and recognition of the 17 Parkland school shooting victims.

The letter describes how Lakewood students will be provided with the email address of U.S. Congresspeople and Senators and to Action Together Lakewood, who will host a Walk-In The Vote registration drive to sign up students who turn 18 before November.

In Cleveland, a schools' spokesperson says staff are not encouraging or deterring students from participating, however, students may be marked tardy or absent for walking out of school.

Meanwhile VASJ students say it's a reminder that life even at their age is fragile.

"The kids are my peers," said Franczyk. "The victims were a lot of my peers that scared me. I realized that could happen anywhere."