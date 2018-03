Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another ‘Clipper’ has its eyes on NE Ohio. More snow it is!

This cold front dropping in will be the culprit for periods of snow showers today. The cold pattern, laced with occasional snow showers, will put down an inch or two every 12 hours until the snow showers exit on Thursday.

Here's a look at the hourly forecast through early afternoon: