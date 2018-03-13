Report: Isaiah Crowell headed to Jets; Browns agree to terms with 3 free agents

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have reportedly agreed to terms with three free agents on Tuesday, league sources tell ESPN.

The reported deals are as follows:

Offensive Tackle Chris Hubbard from the Pittsburgh Steelers — $37.5 million for five years. He was a backup OT and Guard with the Steelers. Offensive Tackle Donald Stephenson from the Denver Broncos — $2.5 million for one year. Stephenson spent four seasons with Kansas City. Defensive End Chris Smith from the Cincinnati Bengals — $14 million for three years. Smith spent the 2017 season in Cincy after three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Additionally, the New York Jets have reportedly agreed to terms with former Cleveland Browns Running Back Isaiah Crowell on a three-year deal.

Isaiah Crowell intends to sign a 3-year deal with the NY Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

All of the above contracts become official on Wednesday at 4 p.m. when the NFL’s new league year and the free agency period officially begin.

