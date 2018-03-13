Queen of Hearts enthusiasts endure cold and wind for a chance at $5.1 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- People were lined up outside the Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted Tuesday night.

"I waited for about half an hour. It was windy and cold," said Elaine Selos Hoy, of Avon.

They braved the elements to buy tickets for the Queen of Hearts drawing Wednesday night.

With the jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern more than $5.1 million, people from all over want a chance.

"It is not just Northeast Ohio. It's PA, New York, West Virginia, even calls from Canada now," said Jim Page, owner.

The game is now in its 50th week.

All the excitement means big business for the five other restaurants also selling tickets.

The drawing is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

**More on Queen of Hearts, here**