Mom, boyfriend charged with aggravated murder in death of 4-year-old Euclid girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- A mother and her boyfriend have both been charged in the death of the woman's 4-year-old daughter.

Sierra Day and Deonte Lewis were charged with aggravated murder in the death of Aniya Day.

Euclid police and paramedics were called to an apartment complex on Lakeshore Blvd. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call that the child was unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital.

Family members on Monday told FOX 8's Jack Shea there were obvious signs the little girl was being abused and neglected.

Relatives say they warned Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services that the girl was in danger, but they claim nothing was done to save her. The agency confirms it was an active case at the time the little girl died, and says caseworkers visited the home three times and had a scheduled visit for Monday, March 12.

Read more, here.

**Watch Jack Shea's Monday report in the video, above**