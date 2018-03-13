Missing: Dukarie Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Dukarie Johnson, 15, was last seen the afternoon of Jan. 20. He is 5'5" tall and about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket at his home in Lorain.

He is a tenth grader at Lorain High School.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Colon with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2108.

