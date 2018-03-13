Mentor High School students not participating in national school walkout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio- Some local high school students aren't exactly protesting the nationwide movement.

"We're in Ohio, we're not in Parkland, but we realize this is going to spark something."

Instead of participating in the national school walkout, students at Mentor High School are choosing to ‘Walk Up,’ honoring lives lost to gun violence and focusing on students who may be the target of bullying.

Seniors April Gable, James Elliott and junior Fintan Bracken are organizers of this local movement.

Elliott says, "We'll be reading the names of every victim of the Parkland shooting and the Chardon shooting and then we'll have 17-seconds of silence to commemorate those, every one of those lost in the Parkland shooting." "...and that's beneficial to the movement, that's beneficial for the school and that's also something that everyone can rally behind the idea of school unity and students standing up for one another," added Bracken.

The national group called, "Empower," is calling for students and teachers to leave class at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday for 17-minutes, to honor the 17-lives lost in Parkland, Florida last month.

The movement is also a protest for Congress to take action for gun reform.

Mentor High School principal Andy Fetchik says while they share concerns about violence and understand their right to protest peacefully, he does not support the idea of students walking out of class.

Fetchick said, "It's civil disobedience is just that. They will be violating a rule and we're going to enforce it like we would any other school rule."

But students here are hoping their peers follow suit...honoring lives lost to tragedy and grabbing the attention of lawmakers who have the power to make a difference.

Bracken said, "Something has to happen. You know, enough is enough."