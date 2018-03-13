Man pleads guilty to charges in death of Tierra Bryant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- A man has pleaded guilty in the death of Tierra Bryant.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Rashad Hunt pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, and obstructing official business.

He will be sentenced April 9.

Bryant, 19, was last seen in March 2015 in Middleburg Heights.

Hunt was arrested in Sacramento, California. He reportedly confessed to the crime and led investigators to a search area. Bryant's remains were found in a wooded area near Mussey Avenue in Elyria this past summer.

