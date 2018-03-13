Inmate’s Facebook selfies prompt investigation at Pennsylvania prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- "This is 170 pounds of twisted steel and sex appeal."

That's what Jeffrey Mattox wrote with a selfie he posted on Facebook on January 25, according to WNEP.

The problem is, Mattox is a federal inmate housed at Lackawanna County Prison and he is not supposed to have a cellphone.

"It's scary, it's actually scary because they're in there for a reason, they're not in there to play around," said Colleen Mowery. of Carbondale. "How that cellphone got in there, that is the question.”

Mattox posted other pictures of himself, which appear to be snapped inside the prison.

Lackawanna County officials say there is an investigation underway and contraband has been seized, but they will not say more than that.

Mattox, who is locked up on drug and assault charges, regularly chatted with friends and family here, telling them to call him or even video chat, according to WNEP. He even gave his cellphone number to the reporter, but she later got a "not in service" automated message after trying to call him.

"My reaction was like, 'Wow, how could that happen?'" said Brandon Howey, who had previously been incarcerated in the facility. "I mean, I see stuff going through the jail all the time, but a phone? It's crazy.”

This is the latest scandal to hit the Lackawanna County Prison.

Earlier this year, six corrections officers were arrested and charged with sexually assaulting female inmates.

"I think he's in good with the guards and guards are bringing, the ones bringing the stuff in, that's the only way it's getting in there. Just got to tighten down the security with the guards, maybe clean house,” said Todd Mowery, of Carbondale.