Fox Recipe Box: Reuben Pull-Apart Bread

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Leave it country chef Lee Ann Miller to have a perfect recipe for St. Patrick's Day. Her creation involves corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and rye bread. She showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how all these ingredients go together to create an amazing appetizer.

Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Reuben Pull-Apart Bread

1 round loaf of bread (rye, sourdough, pumpernickel) 16-18 oz.

1/2 lb. chipped corned beef or pastrami

8 oz. baby Swiss Cheese slices

1 cup Thousand Island dressing

1 cup sauerkraut

Shred baby Swiss cheese and cut chipped corned beef/pastrami into small size pieces and set aside.

Slice bread all the way across every 1-inch, almost to the bottom of the loaf.

Then turn the loaf 90 degrees and do the same thing.

This creates rows of little square pieces of bread that are still connected at the bottom of the loaf.

Using a basting brush, paint Thousand Island dressing all over the outside, inside the bread and in between the cuts.

Place the cheese and meat into all the cuts, leaving some meat and cheese for the top of the loaf.

Drain excess fluid from sauerkraut and heat in small skillet.

Gently place all over the top of the meat & cheese on top of the loaf.

Bake at 375 degrees for 15 minutes until cheese is melted and bread gets golden around the edges.

Place under broiler for 3-5 minutes.

Remove from oven, place on cutting board and cut into pieces for easy serving.

Serve with extra Thousand Island dressing.

Serves 8-10.