× Browns still awaiting decision from star tackle Joe Thomas

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns star tackle Joe Thomas has not informed the team of his future plans as Cleveland prepares to sign free agents.

Thomas has been mulling whether to continue his playing career since the 10-time Pro Bowler suffered a torn left triceps injury on Oct. 22.

The 33-year-old Thomas had never missed a play before he got hurt while blocking on a routine running play against Tennessee. Thomas was on the field for 10,363 consecutive snaps before sustaining the injury, which typically requires nine months of rehab.

Thomas is weighing whether to come back for another season or begin a broadcasting career. He has repeatedly said he’d inform the Browns before free agency, but the team had still not heard from him as of Tuesday afternoon. Teams can sign players at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Whether Thomas returns or not, the Browns are expected to pursue a tackle and might target New England’s Nate Solder.

