Vintage airplane to become restaurant at I-X Center

CLEVELAND - The IX Center was once used to build airplanes. Very soon you'll be able to go there and have dinner in one of those now-vintage planes.

A massive Boeing KC-97G Stratofreighter, which was used to to refuel military jets in midair, was towed inside the center on Monday to be transformed into a restaurant and bar.

The plane is 100 feet long, 144 feet wide and 48 feet high. In addition to refueling jets, the plane was also used by the Ohio Air National Guard from 1963-68.

It spent the past 40 years at the Military Aircraft Storage and Disposition Center at the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona and was brought to Cleveland on six trucks. Since its arrival, over 800 hours of work have gone into restoring it for its new life as a restaurant.

"The IX Center, in its first go around, was a B29 assembly plant. Then it became a tank plant. So what we wanted to do was find a piece of history that would be representative of not only the IX Center's past, but what we want to do we certainly want to carry that forward," says Steve Legerski, IX Center show manager.

There is still plenty of work to be done to the structure before it's ready for diners, hopefully in 2020. It will make its public debut at the Summit Racing Equipment I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama March 16-18.