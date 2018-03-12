Some sun this morning, then snow moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another uneventful/cold morning. Temperatures began in the low 20s.

Today, expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day before our next clipper arrives this evening.

This cold front drops in bringing bursts of moderate snow showers after 7 PM. A coating to 2″ possible by noon on Tuesday. Then lake effect snow sets up Tuesday PM through Wednesday.

Stay tuned for the latest forecast.

Click here for the complete forecast details.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool and there will be a cold start to this week, with a warm-up as we near St. Patrick’s Day.

Here's the hourly forecast: