× Rock Hall announces events and programs to celebrate April induction ceremony

CLEVELAND – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has announced nearly three weeks worth of programs and events leading up to the Cleveland induction ceremony on April 14.

The events begin on March 24 with a family-friendly day “rock” day at the main branch of the Cleveland Public Library.

The fun continues with:

Celebration Day Powered by PNC with free admission, live music, activities, food trucks, and a Rock ‘N Blast fireworks show

A Hall of Fame Series with 2018 Inductees The Moody Blues, and one with 2017 Inductee Bill Bruford of YES

Film screenings, including Bad Reputation, a new documentary that follows 2015 Inductee Joan Jett’s life story, and Days of Future Passed Live featuring The Moody Blues

Cleveland Connects panel discussion with 1995 Inductee Martha Reeves

Live stream of Red Carpet arrivals on rockhall.com and the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages

Simulcast party

Induction Afterparty with DJ Questlove

Author Series with Gayle Wald

Live music and performances at the Rock Hall and throughout the City

Added Stories of Rock trivia contests, Inductee and album spotlights, education programs, films and more to enhance your Museum visit

Special Museum hours on Thursday, April 12 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Friday, April 13 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST)

Rock Boxes broadcasting music spotlighting the 2018 Inductees (hourly, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Download the 2018 Rock Hall Inductee playlist on Spotify

The induction ceremony will take place at Public Auditorium on Saturday, April 14 at 7:30 pm. The ceremony is sold out, but there will be a red carpet live stream available on the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages beginning at 5:30 pm. The ceremony itself will air on HBO at a later date. There is an Induction Afterparty at the House of Blues at 11 pm that night.

For specifics on all of the events, you can click here.

For more on the Rock Hall, click here.