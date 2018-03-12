Relatives of 4-year-old Euclid girl say they warned she was in danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- A mom and her boyfriend were arrested in connection with the death of a 4-year-old girl.

Relatives say they warned Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services that the girl was in danger, but they claim nothing was done to save her. The agency confirms it was an active case at the time the little girl died.

Euclid police and paramedics were called to an apartment complex on Lakeshore Blvd. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call that a child, identified as Aniya Day, was unresponsive.

The little girl, known to her family as Nila, was taken to Euclid Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

"Oh, she's awesome, sweetheart, happy, good, golden, but timid and shyful; that's how we noticed that things were going on," said family spokesperson Latasha Cunard.

Family members say there were obvious signs the little girl was being abused and neglected. The child's mother and the mom’s boyfriend are now being investigated for their alleged roles in her death.

"They should stay in jail for the rest of their life, and they shouldn't eat; they should starve and they should get burned and anything else, whatever they did to her is what they should do," Cunard said.

Family members say they were so concerned about the treatment of Aniya, they contacted Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. The agency confirms caseworkers visited the home three times and had a scheduled visit for Monday, after the child's biological father sought emergency custody over concern for his daughter's well-being.

Relatives say the child's mom and the mother’s boyfriend put on a good show for caseworkers and when the caseworkers would visit, little Nila would be forced to hide in a closet during some of the visits and forced not to say a word until the caseworker left.

"We tried all that we could do for little Nila, and we did our part. We couldn't keep her and kidnap her because the police, we would have got kidnap charges; we would have been in trouble if we bopped our cousin upside her head, but Children and Family Services, who we're supposed to reach out to instead of taking it into or own hands, did not come and now we're helpless and where is she at?"

