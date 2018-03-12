× Parts of water park at Kalahari will reopen Tuesday

SANDUSKY, Ohio – Kalahari Resorts has released an updated statement after duct work fell from the ceiling at the resort’s water park Monday:

“The safety of our guests is our top priority. After careful evaluation – parts of the waterpark will re-open tomorrow. The operating areas meet safety standards and regulations and are safe for guests to enjoy. We look forward to re-opening additional attractions as evaluations continue.”

The resort did not specify which parts will remain closed.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says five people were hurt when the ventilation duct work fell around 1 p.m. Monday.