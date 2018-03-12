Mother of 4-year-old shot by brother indicted on child endangering charges, tampering with evidence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Ohio-- An Ashland County grand jury has indicted a 27-year-old mother on two charges of child endangering and one count of tampering with evidence, after her 8-year-old son shot her 4-year-old daughter when the two were left home alone.

The indictment filed against Alyssa Edwards was issued Friday. The mother of two has been released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

She is expected back in court soon.

Chief Deputy Carl Richert said earlier this month, the young boy called his mother around 10 a.m. and said his sister was bleeding from the elbow. The mother went home, washed blood off a bed cover, examined the child, and returned to work. The two young children were again left alone until she returned home at noon.

Edwards brought her daughter to the hospital later in the afternoon. The girl is expected to be okay.

Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell said the boy shot the girl about 3 or 4 times.

Edwards appeared to cry during her video arraignment last week when the magistrate told her she would not be able to have contact with her children while the case is pending.

**Continuing coverage**Watch a past report in the video, above.