Missing: Rontez Johnson

LORAIN, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Rontez Johnson, 16, was last seen Jan. 20 at his home in Lorain.

He is 5'11" tall and was wearing a black jacket and black jogging pants.

He is a sophomore at Horizon Science Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colon with the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2108.

