Jay-Z, Beyonce bringing new joint tour to FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again.

The superstar couple announced the "OTR II" stadium tour on Monday.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK. They'll stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

They'll perform Wednesday, July 25, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Tickets go on sale March 19. Citi cardmembers may purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, March 14.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement since a posting briefly appeared on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé's Facebook page last week for a July 30 "On the Run 2" date at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field

Beyoncé shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account about the new tour on Monday.

The pair last toured jointly with "On The Run" in 2014.

They recently released a video for their song "Family Feud" from Jay-Z's Grammy-nominated "4:44" album.

The full list of stops in North America are:

July 25, Cleveland, OH, FirstEnergy Stadium, On sale March 19

July 28, Washington, DC, FedEx Field, On sale March 19

July 30, Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field, On sale March 19

Aug. 02, E. Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium, On sale March 19

Aug. 05, Boston, MA, Gillette Stadium, On sale March 19

Aug. 08, Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium, On sale March 19

Aug. 10, Chicago, IL, Soldier Field, On sale March 19

Aug. 13, Detroit, MI, Ford Field, On sale March 19

Aug. 18, Buffalo, NY, New Era Field, On sale March 19

Aug. 23, Nashville, TN, Vanderbilt Stadium, On sale March 19

Aug. 25, Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium, On sale March 19

Aug. 29, Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium, On sale March 19

Aug. 31, Miami, FL, Hard Rock Stadium, On sale March 19

Sept. 11, Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium, On sale March 19

Sept. 13, New Orleans, LA, Mercedes-Benz Superdome, On sale March 19

Sept. 15, Houston, TX, NRG Stadium, On sale March 19

Sept. 19, Phoenix, AZ, University of Phoenix Stadium, On sale March 19

Sept. 22, Los Angeles, CA, Rose Bowl, On sale March 19

Sept. 27, San Diego, CA, SDCCU Stadium, On sale March 19

Sept. 29, Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium, On sale March 19

Oct. 02, Vancouver, BC, BC Place, On sale March 19

