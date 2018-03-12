Sheriff: 5 injured at Kalahari after duct work falls from ceiling

​

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Authorities are responding to injuries at Kalahari Waterpark Resort after duct work fell from the ceiling, sources first told the Fox 8 I-Team.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says five people had minor injuries in the incident. Two people were taken to the hospital, and another three refused treatment.

The ducts were about three feet in diameter, said Sigsworth.

The facility has been closed. Kalahari released the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation and take the safety and security of our guests very seriously. We are working closely with our internal teams and the proper authorities to gather details on what happened and will share an updated statement when we have confirmed all the facts."

Visitors were tweeting about the incident:

Tell me why the pipes just fell from the ceiling while I’m at Kalahari — Sar 🍍 (@_SarahHackett) March 12, 2018

Um.... so a bunch of duct work vents fell from the ceiling at kalahari.. they’re shutting the park down — Rhett Pringle (@rhettpring10) March 12, 2018

When you & your friends all get off work, drive 1 1/2 hours to Kalahari & as you’re in line for the FIRST slide - the ceiling falls down & they close down for the day 🙄 #OurLuck — brynna 🌻 (@BrynnaStalnaker) March 12, 2018

*Video in this story is courtesy of Sophie Day*

