Hilarious video captures ‘Gumball Bandit’ fail miserably at stealing from animal shelter

SACRAMENTO, Ca. — A search is on for a bumbling thief who was caught on camera breaking into an animal shelter.

It started with the man crawling through a doggie door to steal a gumball machine.

He couldn’t open the door, so he kicked the glass out, then tried to shove and pull the machine through, spilling the gumballs.

The thief finally used another door and tossed the machine over a barbed wire fence.

A donation box with money inside located near the gumball machine was left untouched.