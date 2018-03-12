× Heights Middle School evacuated after bomb threat found in bathroom

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Heights Middle School in University Heights is being evacuated after a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom stall.

University Heights police are searching the building.

According to district spokesman Scott Wortman, the threat was found at about 12:30 p.m.

Police ordered an evacuation of the building. The middle school students are being bused to the Cleveland Heights High School gymnasium.

Parents were notified of the situation and were given the option to pick up their students.

If parents do not pick up their students, they will be bused home at the normal dismissal time.