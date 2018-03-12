Go Green! Local dietitian shares favorite recipes just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

CLEVELAND, Oh -- 'Go Green!' not only applies to your clothing choices on St. Patrick's Day, it also applies to kicking up your snacks to a healthier level. Lindsay Bailey is a dietitian at Akron Children's Hospital and she shared some of her favorite 'green' recipes with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.

Edamame Basil Hummus

2 cups shelled edamame
2/3 cup chick peas, drained and rinsed
3 cloves garlic
1/4 cup lemon juice
1/2 fresh basil
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper

Add all ingredients except oil to a food processor.  Blend until starting to become smooth.  Slowly stream in olive oil and blend until smooth.  Enjoy with pita chips or fresh veggies.

St Patrick’s Day Deviled Eggs

6 hard boiled eggs
1 ripe avocado

Slice shelled hard boiled eggs length-wise.  Scoop out yolks and add to a bowl.  Add 1 ripe avocado to egg yolks and mash until smooth.  Add mixture to a piping bag or resealable bag with the corner cut.  Pipe mixture into hard boiled egg halves.  Enjoy!

Healthy Green Shake

1 frozen sliced banana
1 cup fresh spinach leaves
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Optional- cacao nibs

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth.  Pour in a glass and top with cacao nibs.  Enjoy!

Raw Key Lime Pistachio Bites

1 cup pitted dates
2 cups shelled pistachios
Juice and zest of 6 key limes
Add pistachios to a food processor and and process until fine.  Reserve 1/2 cup of the nuts.  Add dates to the food processor with nuts and blend 2-3 minutes or until ball forms.  Break up ball and add lime juice and zest.  Process until combined.  Roll into balls and roll in crushed pistachio pieces.  Refrigerate for up to 1 month in an airtight container.

