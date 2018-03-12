Go Green! Local dietitian shares favorite recipes just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- 'Go Green!' not only applies to your clothing choices on St. Patrick's Day, it also applies to kicking up your snacks to a healthier level. Lindsay Bailey is a dietitian at Akron Children's Hospital and she shared some of her favorite 'green' recipes with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer.

Edamame Basil Hummus

2 cups shelled edamame

2/3 cup chick peas, drained and rinsed

3 cloves garlic

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 fresh basil

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

Add all ingredients except oil to a food processor. Blend until starting to become smooth. Slowly stream in olive oil and blend until smooth. Enjoy with pita chips or fresh veggies.

St Patrick’s Day Deviled Eggs

6 hard boiled eggs

1 ripe avocado

Slice shelled hard boiled eggs length-wise. Scoop out yolks and add to a bowl. Add 1 ripe avocado to egg yolks and mash until smooth. Add mixture to a piping bag or resealable bag with the corner cut. Pipe mixture into hard boiled egg halves. Enjoy!

Healthy Green Shake

1 frozen sliced banana

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

3/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Optional- cacao nibs

Blend all ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour in a glass and top with cacao nibs. Enjoy!

Raw Key Lime Pistachio Bites

1 cup pitted dates

2 cups shelled pistachios

Juice and zest of 6 key limes

Add pistachios to a food processor and and process until fine. Reserve 1/2 cup of the nuts. Add dates to the food processor with nuts and blend 2-3 minutes or until ball forms. Break up ball and add lime juice and zest. Process until combined. Roll into balls and roll in crushed pistachio pieces. Refrigerate for up to 1 month in an airtight container.