Medical examiner identifies ’emaciated, bruised’ 4-year-old who died at hospital

EUCLID, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a 4-year-old Euclid girl who died after a 'medical emergency' Sunday.

Aniya Day was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon, where she was treated and pronounced dead. Euclid Hospital reported the girl's death as a suspected homicide.

Firefighters were called to the Cultural Garden Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard for a medical emergency at around 3:30 p.m.

There was no fire at the apartment; fire officials would only say the little girl was taken to the hospital. They would not comment on the child's condition.

Sources at the scene tell Fox 8 that the child was "emaciated and bruised."

Euclid police are investigating.