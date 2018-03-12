Complete guide to St. Patrick’s Day in the CLE

CLEVELAND — The St. Paddy’s Day party is one of the biggest in the country, from parades to bar crawls. A sea of green will flood the streets downtown at 1:04 p.m., starting at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. It will end at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

**View the parade route, here**

If you’re itching to get out before then, below is a complete list of bars and restaurants that will open early.

Bars:

Around the Corner

18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

*Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Flannery’s Pub

323 E. Prospect Avenue, Cleveland

*Doors open at 6 a.m.

Flat Iron Cafe

1114 Center St., Cleveland

*Doors open at 7 a.m. for kegs and eggs

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave., Cleveland

*Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Harp

4408 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

*Doors open at 8 a.m.

Hofbrauhaus

1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland

*Doors open at 9 a.m.

House of Blues

308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

*Doors open at 9 a.m.

Parnell’s Pub

1415 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

*Doors open at 7 a.m.

P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub

17119 Lorain Ave., Cleveland

*Doors open at 7 a.m.

Stone Mad

1306 West 65th Street, Cleveland

*Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Treehouse

820 College Ave., Cleveland

*Doors open at 10 a.m.

Restaurants:

Slyman’s

3106 St Clair Ave NE., Cleveland

*Doors open at 6 a.m.

Danny’s Deli

1658 St Clair Ave NE., Cleveland

*Doors open at 6 a.m.

Corky & Lenny’s

27091 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere, Ohio

*Doors open at 7 a.m.

For Goodness Jake’s

140 Public Square, Cleveland