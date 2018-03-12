Complete guide to St. Patrick’s Day in the CLE

CLEVELAND — The St. Paddy’s Day party is one of the biggest in the country, from parades to bar crawls. A sea of green will flood the streets downtown at 1:04 p.m., starting at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street. It will end at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.
**View the parade route, here**
If you’re itching to get out before then, below is a complete list of bars and restaurants that will open early.
Bars:
Around the Corner
18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
*Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Flannery’s Pub
323 E. Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
*Doors open at 6 a.m.
Flat Iron Cafe
1114 Center St., Cleveland
*Doors open at 7 a.m. for kegs and eggs
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Ave., Cleveland
*Doors open at 10 a.m.
The Harp
4408 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
*Doors open at 8 a.m.
Hofbrauhaus
1550 Chester Ave., Cleveland
*Doors open at 9 a.m.
House of Blues
308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
*Doors open at 9 a.m.
Parnell’s Pub
1415 Euclid Ave., Cleveland
*Doors open at 7 a.m.
P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub
17119 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
*Doors open at 7 a.m.
Stone Mad
1306 West 65th Street, Cleveland
*Doors open at 10 a.m.
The Treehouse
820 College Ave., Cleveland
*Doors open at 10 a.m.
Restaurants:
Slyman’s
3106 St Clair Ave NE., Cleveland
*Doors open at 6 a.m.
Danny’s Deli
1658 St Clair Ave NE., Cleveland
*Doors open at 6 a.m.
Corky & Lenny’s
27091 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere, Ohio
*Doors open at 7 a.m.
For Goodness Jake’s
140 Public Square, Cleveland