Cleveland police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are asking that the public be on the lookout for a missing 7th-grade girl.

Aaliyah Bushelon was last seen at Wade Park Elementary School on Monday. She was wearing a black pea coat, black pants, a navy blue uniform sweater and grey tennis shoes. She is 5’2″ tall and weighs 104 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her mother told police she got concerned when her daughter did not arrive home from school. After calling the school, the principal told her that her daughter had been seen on surveillance video leaving the school with another female student. She did not get on her assigned bus.

Her mother also told police that she had gotten information that her daughter may have been seen near St. Clair and East 57th. She drove there, but did not find her.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Cleveland police.