Cleveland Browns aggressive with off season trades

CLEVELAND, Ohio — NFL Free Agency begins this Wednesday, but the Cleveland Browns made sure to get a head start over the weekend, by completing several trades.

Quarterback DeShone Kizer was traded to the Green Bay packers. As part of the deal, the Browns receive cornerback Damarious Randall. He is 25 years old and was Green Bay’s first round pick in 2015.

The Browns added quarterback Tyrod Taylor from the Buffalo bills by giving up a third round pick in 2018. Taylor will be throwing the ball to new wide receiver Jarvis Landy. The Browns got Landry from the Miami Dolphins. Last year, Landry had 112 catches for just under 1,000 yards.

The Browns traded away Nose Tackle and fan favorite Danny Shelton to the New England Patriots. All of the trades will become official on Wednesday.

