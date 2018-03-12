× Child, teen shot on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND – Police are looking for suspects in a shooting that injured a young child and a teenager on the city’s east side.

Shots were fired from a car near East 37th and Capers. Police report that multiple males were inside a “possibly silver” van.

Officers were called to a home on East 37th street at around 5:30 pm Monday afternoon. They found a five-year-old girl shot in the leg and a 15-year-old male who was shot in his chest.

It does not appear that the two victims were the targets of the shooting.

A police spokesman says that it appears that the 5-year-old will be fine. There was no update on the teenager’s condition.