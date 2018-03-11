× March Madness is upon us!

NEW YORK (AP) — The 68 teams that will be playing in the NCAA Tournament will be revealed today live on TBS.

First, the automatic bids will be announced in alphabetical order by conference. Then at-large selections will be revealed in alphabetical order by team. After that, the brackets and pairings will be unveiled by regions.

CBS and Turner Sports executives say the 68 teams selected will be announced in the first 10 minutes of the show, and the entire bracket will be revealed in 45 minutes.

teams sweating out the wait until the brackets are revealed got bad news from the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Davidson beat Rhode Island in the A-10 tournament championship game Sunday to steal an at-large bid. Top-seeded and No. 25 Rhode Island looked like a lock to get into the field of 68 no matter what happened Sunday. But Davidson’s only hope was to win the conference tournament — and Stephen Curry’s alma mater did just that. For bubble teams such as Arizona State, Louisville, Syracuse, Baylor, Marquette and St. Mary’s, that’s a problem.

Penn won the Ivy League to earn an automatic bid Sunday, and so did Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference.