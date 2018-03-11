Male, female found dead in Cleveland home

CLEVELAND — The bodies of a male and a female were found inside a home in Cleveland Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police confirmed to FOX 8 News.

Police say the two deceased people were taken from a home in the 12900 block of Lenacrave Avenue.

Details surrounding their deaths were not immediately released.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is on the scene investigating with Cleveland police homicide detectives.

