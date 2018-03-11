Nearly 500 shave heads in Canton for Childhood Cancer Research

CANTON, Ohio — If you’re in Canton today, expect to see a lot of bald heads … for an amazing cause!

Approximately 445 people were buzzed Sunday afternoon to raise money for Childhood Cancer Research.

The event kicked off at noon at the North Canton Racquet Club on Promway Avenue.

Organizers are hoping to generate $300,000 for the cause.

Similar events will be held through the entire month of March for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

Below are a list of events for those interested in participating:

Friday, March 16, at 6 a.m.

2018 Case Western Reserve University & UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital Shave It Off!

Sign up, here.

Saturday, March 17 at 3 p.m.

16th Annual St. Baldrick’s at A.J. Rocco’s — A.J. Rocco’s, 816 Huron Rd., Cleveland

Sign up, here.

Friday, March 23 at 9 a.m.

St. Mark Shave Your Mane — St. Mark School, 15724 Montrose Ave., Cleveland

Sign up, here.

Sunday, March 25 at 1 p.m.

7th Annual Cleveland Heights Head-Shaving Event! — Cleveland Heights Community Center, 1 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland Heights

Sign up, here.

