I TEAM: discipline for death of woman in police custody expected to be announced

CLEVELAND – Multiple sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team Cleveland city hall Is expected to announce whether any discipline will be issued to the officers involved in the case of Tanisha Anderson , a woman who died in police custody.

Sources close to the case tell the I-Team a decision could be announced Monday.

A special grand jury last month chose not to indict the two Cleveland police officers in the death of Anderson.

The 37-year-old woman died in police custody in November 2014. Police responded to Anderson’s home after her family called for paramedics.

According to a memorandum released by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, “no bill” notifications were filed with the clerk of courts office.

“The Attorney General’s Office Specials Prosecutors conducted a professional and through review of all evidence that was legally permissible to view and obtained an outside medical expert to render a critical opinion of cause and manner of death,” the memo stated.

“As with any grand jury decision, such a decision is made with an eye towards criminal liability and should not be interpreted as an endorsement, rejection, approval, or disapproval of actions or inactions by any person. The death of Tanisha Anderson is tragic.”

According to the memo released, the medical expert said Anderson died of heart issues.

He ruled “it would appear no significant chest compromise was occurring and the sudden collapse is more consistent with a cardiac event.”

The city paid more than $2 million to settle a civil lawsuit with Anderson’s family last year.

Family members of Tanisha Anderson have told the Fox 8 I-Team on numerous occasions that they wanted the officers to face criminal charges.

The city police union has maintained the officers acted properly.

At least one officer involved has been going through refresher training to go back on patrol , he had been assigned to restricted duty while the case was under investigation.

