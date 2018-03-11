Euclid Police investigating after ’emaciated and bruised’ child taken to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -Firefighers were called to the Cultural Garden Apartments on Lakeshore Boulevard for a medical emergency at around 3:30 p.m.

There was no fire at the apartment, but fire officials confirm that there was a pediatric, female patient who was taken to the hospital. They would not comment on the child's condition.

Sources at the scene tell Fox 8 that the child was "emaciated and bruised."

Euclid police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have more details as they become available.