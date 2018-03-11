Euclid firefighters battle house fire; damage estimated at $50K

EUCLID, Ohio — It took Euclid firefighters nearly 35 minutes to bring a house fire under control Saturday evening, the Euclid Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at a duplex in the 1500 block of East 248th Street.

Someone reported seeing smoke coming from one of the side doors. Fire crews arrived and made “an aggressive attack” on the basement of the home. The blaze traveled up to the first floor, causing extensive damage.

After more than a half hour, crews called the fire under control. Euclid fire received assistance from South Euclid, Richmond Heights, Wickliffe, and Highland Heights.

No one was hurt.

The person who lives in the home is receiving help from the Red Cross.

Both Euclid and Hillcrest Fire Investigation units are working to find out what caused the fire. According to Euclid fire, the damage caused by the smoke and fire is estimated to be around $50,000.