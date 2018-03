× Endangered missing adult alert cancelled for Trumbull County man

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio– An endangered missing adult alert for a Trumbull County man was cancelled early Sunday after he returned home.

Donald Buckley hadn’t been seen since 10:40 p.m. Saturday after leaving his residence on foot in Weathersfield Township. Authorities said they were concerned due to the man’s health issues.

But, law enforcement gave an update that Buckley returned home on his own.