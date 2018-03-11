Class action lawsuit to be filed against University Hospitals after fertility clinic disaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A class action lawsuit against University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center fertility clinic will be filed today, a law firm said in a news release.

The suit comes after a disaster earlier this week at the fertility clinic which may have damaged more than 2,000 embryos and eggs. University Hospitals said the temperature of the tissue storage bank, where eggs and embryos are housed in liquid nitrogen, at Ahuja Medical Center, fluctuated unexpectedly.

Amber and Elliot Ash, who had an embryo in the facility, contacted law firm DiCello Levitt & Casey to represent them.

In a statement, the firm said:

"Our clients are absolutely devastated, as I’m sure countless families across Ohio are, in the wake of this catastrophic failure by University Hospitals,” said Mark DiCello of DiCello Levitt & Casey, attorney for the plaintiffs. “Let’s not forget those affected are grieving the loss of thousands of potential daughters and sons. They are in a state of confusion, anger and sorrow, with too many unanswered questions. With this lawsuit, we will get answers and stop this from happening again."