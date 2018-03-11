Chilly sunshine with some high clouds, few flakes Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Cold, quiet and partly cloudy this morning, hopefully you remembered to "Spring Forward!"

Today will be pretty much a carbon copy of Saturday. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s, still chilly for the season.

Temps will remain unseasonably cool and there will be a cold start to this week, with a brief warm-up as we near St. Patrick’s Day. Expect some snow flakes to fly a couple days this week.

Here's the Sunday morning and early afternoon hour-by-hour forecast:

Have a great Sunday!