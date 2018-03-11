Another unseasonably cold night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another uneventful/cold night ahead. Temperatures will dip into the low 20’s.

Tomorrow expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day before our next clipper arrives in the evening. A cold front drops in bringing bursts of moderate snow showers after 7 PM. A coating to 2″ possible by noon on Tuesday. Then lake effect snow sets up Tuesday PM through Wednesday. Stay up tuned for the latest forecast.



Temperatures will remain unseasonably cool and there will be a cold start to this week, with a warm-up as we near St. Patrick’s Day.