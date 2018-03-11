2 hurt in Cleveland house fire; no working smoke detectors, department says

CLEVELAND — Two people were hurt early Sunday morning in a house fire on the city’s east side.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 16800 block of Meadowvale Avenue.

Cleveland fire says the victims were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment. A family member told FOX 8’s Adrienne Piazza an elderly woman and her boyfriend lived in the home. The woman is reportedly listed in fair condition at the hospital. Her boyfriend’s condition is currently unknown.

Pictures posted on the department’s Twitter page show extensive damage to the home. They also issued a warning, saying there were no working smoking detectors in the home.

“Change your clocks, check your batteries!” Cleveland fire tweeted.

🏠 🔥 in 5th Battalion (southeast side) 2 victims transported to Metro. No working smoke detectors. CHANGE YOUR CLOCKS, CHECK YOUR BATTERIES! pic.twitter.com/9oBHD1K0BJ — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 11, 2018

Further details, including what caused the fire and the victims’ names, were not immediately released. Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as they become available.