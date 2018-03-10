Time’s really flying this weekend across most of the US

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time's really flying this weekend across most of the United States.

That's because the shift from standard time to daylight saving time officially takes place at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. With the spring forward, you lose out an hour's sleep Saturday night. Daylight lasts longer into the evening but takes an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas. Florida could eventually join that list if GOP Gov. Rick Scott signs the "Sunshine Protection Act" passed this week, and Congress goes along.

It's a good time now to consider installing fresh batteries in smoke detectors.

This extra hour of daylight in the evenings makes it hard for a lot of children to fall asleep.

“If they typically go to sleep around 7 p.m, we are not going to be asking them to go to bed at 6 p.m. and it's also light out. So, for a lot of kids this can be a difficult transition,” Dr. Laureen Benafield said.

Pediatrician Dr.. Laureen Benafield said if you have a child who typically wakes up early it may be nice to have them sleep until 7 a.m. instead of 6 a.m.

She said for school age kids it may be harder for you to wake them up in the mornings. Dr. Benafield said parents, if you haven't already been transitioning your kids.. it's a little late.

“Since now we are kind of at that time, really not expecting them to go to bed at 7 p.m if they typically have a 7 p.m. bedtime. It's probably a little bit unrealistic to think that they are going to have the same bedtime. Maybe slowly backing it up by 15 or 20 minutes,” she said.

So if your child has an 8 p.m. bedtime, you try putting them to bed at 8:30 p.m. for a period of days before they adjust to it and then slowly backing it up.

“It takes a week or two for their sleep-wake cycles to adjust and just really lightness and darkness are your best aids. So trying to keep it sort of darker before bedtime, less screen time, you know more time to wind down,” she said.

Standard time returns Nov. 4. (That's when we get our hour of sleep back.)