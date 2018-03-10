× Report: Browns to trade Danny Shelton to Patriots

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have made their fourth trade in less than 24 hours.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Browns have agreed to trade former first-round pick, Danny Shelton, to the New England Patriots, for a conditional draft pick, league sources told Schefter.

Along with Shelton, the team also gave up a fifth-round pick in 2018 for the Patriots’ third-round pick in 2019, Schefter reports.

The Browns drafted Shelton, a defensive tackle, 12th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The move comes after the team made three trades on Friday, acquiring quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and cornerback Damarious Randall.

As part of the Randall deal, they traded quarterback DeShone Kizer to the Green Bay Packers, according to NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport. League sources confirmed the trade to FOX 8 News.

