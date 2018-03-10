× Akron police captain suspended, demoted after internal investigation

AKRON, Ohio – An Akron police department captain has been suspended for 60 days and demoted after becoming the subject of an internal investigation.

The investigation into Captain Brian Simcox began in September of 2017, when fellow officers reported that Simcox displayed a “very private and personal photo” belonging to the subject of a traffic stop. It was learned that the photo was obtained by Simcox without consent or without a search warrant. Simcox also shared the photo with other people in his work environment.

Simcox was charged with “conduct unbecoming an officer” and other rule violations, but it was ruled that he did not commit any felonies in his actions.

A later investigation found that Simcox failed to complete the required paperwork for an incident. Fellow officers alerted investigators about this inaction.

According to a release from the police department, “The punishment for Brian Simcox needed to be commensurate with the egregious violations that were made. It also needed to consider the fact that he has served the City in mostly exemplary fashion for the last 21 years and had never been disciplined in his police capacity. ”

Working together, the City of Akron Labor Relations Department, The Fraternal Order of Police and it’s representation and the Chief of Police’s office agreed that Simcox would be demoted to Lieutenant, be suspended for 60 days and reassigned to the radio room. He will not be allowed to take any extra job assignment for 90 days. He will be eligible to apply for promotion and a transfer in two years.

