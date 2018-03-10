A timely reminder: a smoke detector WILL save your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND--When you set your clocks an hour ahead Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time, firefighters stress, “remember to check those smoke detector batteries”.

It can be a matter of minutes before smoke and flames take over a home, but crews with the Cleveland Fire Department believe smoke detectors can and do save lives.

Every second counts. CFD responds to fires every single day. Mike Norman, Public Information Officer for CFD tells Fox 8 there is always a need to remind people about their smoke detectors.

Back in January, four people died after a house fire on Hillview Road in Cleveland.

Firefighters said the home did not have working smoke detectors.

“Just see just four people that lost their life in a tragic fire where I tried to help and did the best I could," said Nakia Starks, a neighbor.

On Saturday, the empty lot where the home used to stand have boxes of stuffed animals. Starks tells Fox 8 she believes working smoke detectors could have saved lives.

"I pray for the family," Starks said.